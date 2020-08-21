Public Health giving away free masks in Huber Heights today

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will be giving away free masks today at the Huber Heights Walmart.
Masks will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. at 7680 Brandt Pike.
Public Health is hosting multiple giveaways throughout the month to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and help get masks to people who may not have access to them.
“The demand is extremely high,” said Gilbert Ghand of Public Health earlier this week. “Wherever we go people need them.”
“We just want to make sure everyone realizes how important wearing the masks are because it cuts down the spread of COVID between people,” said said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor at Public Health. “If both people are wearing masks it will significantly cut down the spread.”
The agency has two more mask handouts scheduled for this month. The next one is Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Huffman Avenue in Dayton. Another giveaway is scheduled for Thursday at the Airway Shopping Center on Airway Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.