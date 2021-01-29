Coronavirus: Public Health working with local churches to promote vaccine equity

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley praised Public Health for its “equity lens” and “walking the talk.”

She also thanked local clergy members for sharing Public Health information and also giving feedback on how the city can do better to serve minorities.

Dr. Alonzo Patterson of PriMed Physicians noted that most concerns he’s heard about the vaccine is how quickly it was developed.

He noted that scientists have been working on vaccines like the COVID-19 vaccine for nearly 25 years. Scientists have been developing mRNA vaccines in recent years in response to similar virus outbreaks that did not reach a pandemic lever, Patterson added.

As a result, “researches were pretty much able to get started with trials right around the time the virus was hitting the United States,” he said.

Rev. Renard Allen, pastor of St. Luke Missionary Church, encouraged people to not make enlightenment and education the enemy.

“Faith and reason are compatible,” he said.