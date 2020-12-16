X

Public Health to discuss Montgomery County stay-at-home advisory today

Jeff Cooper, health commissioner of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, speaks during a press conference update on the coronavirus situation April 15, 2020.
Jeff Cooper, health commissioner of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, speaks during a press conference update on the coronavirus situation April 15, 2020.

Local News | 22 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerJordan Laird

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County could extend a stay-at-home advisory for Montgomery County during a special meeting today.

A state-at-home advisory set to expire tomorrow will be discussed during a special Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County meeting today.

ExploreRELATED: Montgomery County stay-at-home advisory runs through Dec. 17

The Board of Health meeting is at noon and will be streamed live on Facebook. The board is expected to discuss the advisory, which is set to expire tomorrow.

The advisory went into effect on Nov. 19 and is not a rule or law. Instead, it’s more of a guidance from Public Health asking people to reduce their contact with those outside their households.

The Board of Health approved the resolution within days of Gov. Mike DeWine announcing a 21-day statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ExploreOhio curfew extended: Read the order here

The curfew, which was scheduled to expire last week, was extended through Jan. 2.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.