Public Health to give update on coronavirus in Montgomery County today

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and local leaders will provide an update on coronavirus spread in the Montgomery County area this morning.
Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, Lisa Henderson of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and Shannon Cox of Montgomery County Educational Services Center will be present for the 10 a.m. press conference.
The meeting will be available live on Public Health’s Facebook page.
Last week, Public Health signed a stay-at-home advisory, asking Montgomery County residents to stay home as much as possible through Dec. 17 to slow the spread of the virus.
“I think less contact and making your circle very small is what’s necessary in order for us to save lives. And that’s really the message here,” said Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County board president J. Michael Sims speaking Wednesday at a special board meeting.
Under the resolution people are advised to only leave home for essential activities, such as work, getting groceries or food or seeking medical care.
Montgomery County has the fourth highest number of total coronavirus cases in the state. As of Monday, there have been 19,636 total cases, 1,815 hospitalizations and 225 deaths reported, according to the Ohio Department of Health.