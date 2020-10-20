Public health won’t recommend closing drinking in Dayton’s Oregon District

Public Health ― Dayton & Montgomery County is not recommending the city close down outdoor drinking in the Oregon District after fairly small crowds visited the area this past weekend, said Dan Suffoletto, a spokesman for the agency.
Public health staff were in the district over the weekend observing conditions, and they did not write any violations, Suffoletto said.
The crowds were pretty small, and public health is not recommending the closure of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at this time, he said.
But the final decision is up to the city of Dayton, he said.
Last week, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley threatened to shut down DORA after photographs surfaced from Saturday, Oct. 10, showing a packed crowd outside of bars in the district.
Most people in the photos were not wearing masks or socially distancing, which Whaley and public health officials says is unacceptable given rising COVID-19 infections.
Colder weather may have helped limit crowd sizes over the weekend.
However, some Oregon District businesses and workers complained online in social media posts about encountering irresponsible customers who were not wearing masks and taking other precautions.
The Out on 5th program, which closes East Fifth Street in the Oregon District on the weekends to create a pedestrian promenade, runs through the end of the month.
But Whaley and public health said they were prepared to close the pilot program down early if people acted in an unsafe and irresponsible manner.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Mayor Whaley and will update this story with her response.