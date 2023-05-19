X

Public meeting tonight on new Northridge library branch

Credit: Bill Lackey

Goal is to build, open a new library by to open by spring 2025 to serve more than 7,000 people in the area.

Residents of the Northridge area are invited to the second public meeting about the planned new Clark County Public Library branch to be built there.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today in the Gaier Room of the Main Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

“The community is invited to come and share input at our next Northridge Branch Community Meeting,” a release from the library said.

Project managers from Luminaut, the architecture firm chosen to lead the project, will be on hand to solicit feedback from the community, the release said. The work will be based on the idea boards that were recently shared with the public at the main library and at Scout’s Cafe in Northridge.

Call (937) 328-6903 for more information.

The goal is to have the new Northridge branch by spring 2025.

Library Director Bill Martino previously said a budget of $3.5 million has been set for the design and construction of the building.

The land is in the 4000 block of Middle Urbana Road near Moorefield Road.

That is about seven miles from the main branch in downtown Springfield.

The branch will serve around 7,500 people in the immediate area.

Sidewalks are planned in the area to make getting to the library safer.

The Clark County Public Library system currently has multiple branches, with three in Springfield, one in Enon and one in South Charleston. The library also has a “bookmobile” that travels around the county.

