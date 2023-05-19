Public meeting tonight on new Northridge library branch

The goal is to have the new Northridge branch by spring 2025.

Library Director Bill Martino previously said a budget of $3.5 million has been set for the design and construction of the building.

The land is in the 4000 block of Middle Urbana Road near Moorefield Road.

That is about seven miles from the main branch in downtown Springfield.

The branch will serve around 7,500 people in the immediate area.

Sidewalks are planned in the area to make getting to the library safer.

The Clark County Public Library system currently has multiple branches, with three in Springfield, one in Enon and one in South Charleston. The library also has a “bookmobile” that travels around the county.