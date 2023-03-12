Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park announces opening of underground house, new programs

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Guest can take a self-guided tour of the house during set hours, and there will be one daily opportunity for a guided tour at 11 a.m. each day. The tours are free for park members and included with paid park admission for non-members.

“We’re all really excited about opening the Pyramid House. We have had a lot of people ask for access and it’s a big request from visitors. So, we are thrilled to be able to welcome everybody into the Pyramid House and show it off. It’s an incredible structure,” said Delaney French, marketing manager at Pyramid Hill.

In addition to the new Pyramid House tours, the park announced several innovative programs this year, including a new Dogs & Doughnuts series, which will be the first Saturdays of the month in June, July and August. It will culminate with an animal adoption event Oct. 1.

“Pets will be welcome out to the park, and we will be doing different things like pet art, and different craft activities focused on pets, and then, at the adoption event, we will be hoping to get people out to find pets of their own,” said Templeton Wilson.

Another new series that is being added is a Nature on the Hill series, which is going to be a series that focuses on the wildlife at the park, including birds, insects, trees and flowers. These will be held quarterly and focus on educational walks around the park.

“We realize that people who come out to the park are interested in art and nature, and we really want to emphasize that special side of Pyramid Hill, and the fact that we are on over 300 acres, and we can be a resource to the entire community,” Templeton Wilson said.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park will also launch a field trip program. Now, field trips at the park will align with Ohio curriculum, which will help to provide more resources for teachers.

Yoga in Nature will return with a five-week course and takes place in the Pyramid House this year. There will be three different sessions offered with five classes in each session. All fitness levels, ages 12 and up are welcome. Anna Conese will instruct the course.

Among other highlights, Family Fun on the Hill will return in 2023. The lineup of events will run through the fall and focus on family-oriented fun. There will be a series of five, monthly events, June through October, filled with movie nights, magic shows, ice cream socials, kid’s activities and much more. The events are free with cost of admission to the park.

The Summer Series for Kids is coming back and will move to 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays in June and July. Summer Series for Kids will include a variety of activities, such as kid’s yoga, intro to puppets, collage workshops and story time and more.

Another member favorite, Members Happy Hour on the Hill, will return in 2023, kicking off May 19 with spring cocktails.

