Rain totals: How much rain did your town get?

The Miami Valley got a wet start to the week after showers moved throughout the region on Monday and Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, most most cities saw between an inch or two of rain.
Check below to see how much ran your community got.
Auglaize County
- New Bremen 1.73 inches
- Wapakoneta1.70 inches
- Minster 1.57 inches
- Wapakoneta 1.55 inches
- Wapakoneta 1.35 inches
- Saint Marys 0.70 inches
- Wapakoneta 1.42 inches
- Wapakoneta 1.36 inches
- New Bremen 1.27 inches
- Saint Marys 0.95 inches
- Minster 0.88 inches
Butler County
- Fairfield 2.08 inches
- Shandon 1.88 inches
- Oxford 1.84 inches
- Liberty Township 1.79 inches
- Pleasant Run 1.75 inches
- West Chester 1.71 inches
- Hamilton 1.68 inches
- Hamilton 1.66 inches
- Hamilton 1.61 inches
- Trenton 1.60 inches
- Middletown 1.58 inches
- Oxford 1.41 inches
- Liberty Township 1.39 inches
- Blue Bell 1.37 inches
- West Chester 1.34 inches
- Hamilton 1.34 inches
- Middletown Hook 1.29 inches
- Oxford 1.02 inches
- Mason 0.84 inches
Champaign County
- St. Paris 0.49 inches
- Mechanicsburg 1.66 inches
- Mechanicsburg 1.43 inches
- St. Paris 1.33 inches
Clark County
- Springfield 1.76 inches
- Springfield 1.75 inches
- Springfield 1.60 inches
- Lawrenceville 1.48 inches
- Springfield 1.43 inches
- Springfield 1.33 inches
- Springfield 1.14 inches
Darke County
- Greenville 5.6 E 1.55 inches
- Arcanum 3.2 SSW 1.49 inches
- Arcanum 4.1 ENE 1.49 inches
- Bradford 2.3 NW 1.43 inches
- Arcanum 4.0 NE 1.42 inches
- Greenville 5.3 N 1.40 inches
- Union City 1.39 inches
- Potsdam 2.6 WSW 1.38 inches
- Greenville 4.5 N 1.34 inches
- Pitsburg 1.4 ENE 1.33 inches
- Versailles 1.31 inches
- Versailles 1.6 WSW 1.31 inches
- Rossburg 3.0 E 1.28 inches
- Versailles 1.6 WSW 1.26 inches
- Rossburg 1.24 inches
- Yorkshire 1.15 inches
- Rossburg 1.74 inches
- New Weston 1.50 inches
- Union City 1.43 inxhes
- Rossburg 1.37 inches
- Yorkshire 1.22 inches
- Bradford 0.87 inches
- Union City 0.85 inches
- Greenville 0.81 inches
- Versailles 0.80 inches
- Greenville 0.79 inches
- Greenville 0.66 inches
- Versailles 0.63 inches
- Greenville 0.55 inches
Greene County
- Yellow Springs 1.63 inches
- Beavercreek 1.62 inches
- Xenia 1.43 inches
Logan County
- Bellefontaine 1.28 inches
- Lakeview 1.16 inches
- Bellefontaine 1.07 inches
- Raymond 0.96 inches
- Lakeview 1.53 inches
- Huntsville 0.83 inches
- De Graff 0.80 inches
- Bellefontaine 0.30 inches
- Bellefontaine 0.27 inches
Miami County
- Troy 0.41 inches
- Troy 0.33 inches
- Troy 0.32 inches
- Covington 0.30 inches
- Tipp City 1.92 inches
- Troy 1.78 inches
- Troy 1.52 inches
- Pleasant Hill 1.45 inches
- Covington 1.44 inches
- Pleasant Hill 1.43 inches
- Piqua 1.36 inches
- Troy 1.24 inches
- Pleasant Hill 1.23 inches
- Covington 1.05 inches
- Troy 0.79 inches
Montgomery County
- Huber Heights 2.96 inches
- Farmersville 2.09 inches
- Miamisburg 2.08 inches
- Miamisburg 1.96 inches
- Dayton 1.94 inches
- Huber Heights 1.80 inches
- Miamisburg 1.79 inches
- Dayton 1.76 inches
- Centerville 1.75 inches
- Union 1.73 inches
- Kettering 1.64 inches
- Dayton International Airport 1.63 inches
- Carlisle 1.57 inches
- Centerville 1.47 inches
- Centerville 1.44 inches
- Dayton 1.43 inches
- Brookville 1.40 inches
- Oakwood 1.39 inches
- Kettering 1.30 inches
- Germantown 1.28 inches
- Five Points 1.20 inches
- Moraine 1.07 inches
- Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport 1.06 inches
- Vandalia 0.96 inches
- Englewood 0.96 inches
- Huber Heights 1.12 inches
- Vandalia 0.80 inches
Preble County
- Eaton 1.80 inches
- Eaton 1.75 inches
- Eaton 1.69 inches
- Eaton 1.65 inches
- Camden 1.63 inches
- Eaton 1.53 inches
- Camden 1.02 inches
Warren County
- Clarksville 1.84 inches
- Morrow 1.75 inches
- Kings Mills 1.66 inches
- Lebanon 1.63 inches
- Springboro 1.63 inches
- Loveland 1.61 inches
- Franklin 1.57 inches
- Morrow 1.54 inches
- Lebanon 1.52 inches
- Maineville 1.42 inches
- Ridgeville 1.39 inches
- Springboro 1.38 inches
- Waynesville 1.28 inches
- Hamilton Township 1.27 inches
- Monroe 1.27 inches
- Mason 1.26 inches
- Clarksville 1.24 inches
- Morrow 1.21 inches
- Franklin 1.19 inches
- Morrow 1.06 inches