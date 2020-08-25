Rash of thefts of Black Lives Matter signs reported to Oakwood police

One resident said the thefts included signs advocating for Democratic Party Presidential nominee Joe Biden and LGBTQ signs/flags, but police reports do not mention those.

Oakwood police reports one resident described a suspect as having a medium build with short hair, up to half inch.

On July 17, four residents of Wonderly Avenue reported stolen Black Lives Matter signs, according to police records.

Police reports do not indicate the July and August crimes are related.

Last month, two neighborhood females whose names were redacted from records admitted to taking signs and burning them in their backyard, according to police.

One female told police they were drinking alcohol and “blowing off steam,” reports indicate.

The two females apologized and said the signs would be replaced, police records show.