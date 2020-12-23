Records: Dayton shooting victim approached him with a knife, suspect told dispatchers

Jackson also reportedly took the gun and hid it at an unknown location, according to court records.

He is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction.

Jackson was arrested at the scene and initially booked on a preliminary murder charge. However, formal murder charges have not been filed against him at this time.

His bond was set at $250,000 on Monday, according to court records.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information is released.