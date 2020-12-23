Records: Dayton shooting victim approached him with a knife, suspect told dispatchers

A man facing charges in a deadly shooting in Dayton last week told 911 dispatchers the victim had a knife, according to the records.
Ashton Jamal Jackson, 25, of Dayton, was charged with tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.
During a 911 call on Dec. 17, Jackson told dispatchers that he shot someone at his grandma’s house on Kammer Avenue.
Jackson said the victim “came at him with a knife and he shot him,” according to the 911 call log.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was known to the family.
Jackson also reportedly took the gun and hid it at an unknown location, according to court records.
He is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction.
Jackson was arrested at the scene and initially booked on a preliminary murder charge. However, formal murder charges have not been filed against him at this time.
His bond was set at $250,000 on Monday, according to court records.
We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information is released.