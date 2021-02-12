Remember Skyborn Drive-In? Historical society restoring sign from former Fairborn landmark

“People in the generation before me, my generation, and a couple generations after, went to the theatre and the skating rink so that sign became an icon in Fairborn history,” she said.

Barrett Paving bought the properties after they were closed in 2015.

In 2018, Bath Twp. rezoned the properties to allow for mining. The former theater and skating rink are on the border of Fairborn and Bath Twp.

“Our intent is to extract the mineral resources on the parcels and then reclaim the property to a natural preserve area,” said Monte Yates, a mine planner at the company.

He added that Barrett was pleased FAHS would be able to preserve the community landmark.

Baugh said the FAHS does not currently have a final place to put the sign and is raising money to fix the sign. Overall it is in good condition, she said, though some of the panels are missing and it needs some restoration.

“Basically it’s just a lot of cleaning and probably some new lights for the neon,” she said.

Bonnie Meibers contributed to this report.