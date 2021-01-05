Resident, worker at Fairborn long-term care facility get coronavirus vaccine live with DeWine

A resident at Fairborn rehabilitation and care facility received the coronavirus live during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference on Tuesday.
Darrell Holt of Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center said he was super excited to the receive the vaccine.
He described the vaccine as a “little pinch.”
Meran Ritter, a pharmacist with PharmScript, said vaccinations were going “perfectly” at the facility.
“Absolutely no hiccups,” she said. “Everyone is doing really well.”
She estimated the pharmacy administered vaccines to approximately 70 to 80 people at Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center that day.
Sean Veasley, the dietary director at the facility, also received the vaccine.
As of Tuesday, 12,550 people in Ohio have received the first vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two doses of the vaccine.