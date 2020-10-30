Respiratory sites to treat Dayton-area COVID-19 patients

These new respiratory care locations provide a safe setting for patients to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses and potential testing, the health network said in an announcement Friday.

The new sites were announced as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb to records. The other large health system in the area, Dayton-based Premier Health also recently announced that their COVID-19 test sites operated with affiliated laboratory CompuNet now also have flu tests for people with provider orders, which can help people distinguish what is causing their respiratory symptoms.