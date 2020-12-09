Restaurant inside COhatch adds new menu items

Crust & Company has also added calzones. Freeman said they are planning to add garlic cheese breadsticks soon.

“We always want to offer more options for people,” Freeman said. “It takes a while to get into the swing of things and we felt like we were there now.”

The idea for Crust & Company came after COhatch, announced it was renovating the downtown Springfield’s historic Myers Market building, located at 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Freeman said he and his wife, Lisa, had been in contact with those involved in the COhatch project and came up with an idea that would work well in that space.

The couple said they had planned to open Crust & Company in March, but due to construction delays and the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant’s opening was delayed until May.

The couple also owns Le Torte Dolci and Salato Deli on North Fountain Avenue.

All three businesses offer food based on their travels to Italy and other countries like France and Switzerland.

“We combined our love of travel with the ways Europeans handle food and with the passion for creating food,” Lisa previously said.

Crust & Company is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information or to order online, search for Crust & Company on Facebook or visit www.crustandcompany.com.

Freeman said delivery options will be available soon.