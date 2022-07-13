Restaurant opens in CoHatch building

Springfield’s CoHatch building, at 101 S. Fountain Ave., welcomed a new restaurant July 1.
All Saints Grill is a Louisiana Creole-inspired grill, specializing in their shrimp and catfish po’ boy sandwiches as well as their shrimp and crawfish etouffee. Their supplies are sourced from GFS food suppliers, with the exception of the sodas and baked goods.
The sodas are sourced locally and all of the baked goods are made by an in-house baker who was born and raised in Springfield, Zoie Merchant, a general manager, said. Any shirts or other gear for the restaurant are also sourced locally.
So far, All Saints Grill has seen a positive response.
“As we’ve opened, it’s just continuously been good word, and it’s good to see us grow,” Merchant said. “You know, the first thing this morning our very first order was a po’ boy and etouffee, which is one of our higher-priced items, you know, and so it’s really good to start off on that note, we know it’s gonna be a good day.”
The inspiration for this cuisine lies largely in a lack of food variety in Springfield, Merchant said. She believes Springfield wants to introduce new foods to the area.
“We just love food. We’re just excited to bring different flavors and uniqueness to the town,” Merchant said.
