Restaurant opens in CoHatch building

All Saints Grill is a Louisiana Creole-inspired grill, specializing in their shrimp and catfish po’ boy sandwiches as well as their shrimp and crawfish etouffee. Their supplies are sourced from GFS food suppliers, with the exception of the sodas and baked goods.

The sodas are sourced locally and all of the baked goods are made by an in-house baker who was born and raised in Springfield, Zoie Merchant, a general manager, said. Any shirts or other gear for the restaurant are also sourced locally.