RESTAURANT PURCHASE: Owner buys Vandalia Ruby Tuesday for $1.4M

It’s official: A former Ruby Tuesday restaurant site in Vandalia has a new owner.
Miller Lane Property Management LLC bought the Ruby Tuesday property at 6425 Miller Lane from a Maryville, Tenn. limited liability company, Store Master Funding XIII LLC, for $1.45 million, Montgomery County records show.
Records give the sales date as Monday.
State records link the Miller Lane Property Management LLC to David Potts, who owns D&L Sales and a pair of Culver’s franchises in the Dayton area.
Potts, a Miami County native who launched the Culver’s restaurant in Troy in 2004 and added the Sidney location in 2007, told this news outlet last month that his partnership has closed on the former Ruby Tuesday.
Construction will start soon on what is expected to be the new Culver’s location closest to Dayton for the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, known for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard.
It’s a chain operates more than 700 restaurants in 25 states, and has a significant presence in Indiana.
“We expect to complete our drawings and bid documents by the end of January and hopefully start building in March or April, pending the city review” and the permit process, Potts said.