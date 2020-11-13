Restaurants, food trucks featuring BBQ, cheesecake, tacos and more open in Springfield area

To make the food truck happen, he said that he partnered with his son, Bryant.

Ol' School Smoked BBQ sells pulled pork, pork belly, brisket, chicken and bologna on sandwiches, nachos or baked potatoes. Customers can add “fixin’s” of their choice to their entrees. The food truck also has side items including baked beans, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and coleslaw.

The food truck, which is usually parked at 7510 Troy Rd. in Springfield, is open three to four days a week.

Christy Williams, the owner of C Marie’s Sweet Seductions, a food truck specializing in deep fried cheesecake, cheesecake nachos, chicken sandwiches and much more, said that she started cooking in her home, but stopped when her brother was killed.

“I lost my motivation,” she said.

Christy Williams (no relation to Scott Williams) explained that it wasn’t until her son asked her to make a dessert for him that her passion for cooking started coming back.

She began to deep fry foods like cheesecake, bananas and brownies.

“When I started back it resuscitated me and gave me life again,” she said.

After she started selling her desserts, customers started asking for more lunch and dinner food items, so she expanded her menu.

C Marie’s Sweet Seductions is located at 1412 S. Limestone St. in Springfield. The menu varies from day to day, but has previously featured chicken sandwiches, burgers, philly sandwiches, fish, fries, strawberry cheesecake nachos, cakes, sweet potato parfaits, fried desserts and lemonade.

Chain restaurant open now

Del Taco, a quick-service Mexican restaurant known for its guacamole and $1 tacos opened a new location in Bellefontaine.

The restaurant, located at 2079 S. Main St. in Bellefontaine, offers a variety of tacos and burritos, as well as burgers and fries.

“Our menu has something to satisfy every craving – including our new, crave-able Epic Burrito with Crispy Chicken and Fresh Guacamole,” Brandi Joseph, director of operations for the local Ohio franchise said.

The company has more than 600 Del Taco locations across 14 states with plans to expand.

“The new franchisee has plans to open more locations in the Columbus area,” the press release said.

Chain restaurants coming soon

Two chain restaurants have plans to open this month in Springfield.

Hot Head Burritos is planning to open their third Springfield restaurant location before Thanksgiving, an official with Hot Head Burritos said.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant will be located in the Park Shopping Center on Bechtle Avenue. The building previously housed Jon Smith Subs and Grill Time Express.

“We felt like this was the last place in Springfield we could do a third store,” Hot Head Burritos Corporate Vice President Kelly Gray said.

Springfield has two other Hot Head Burritos restaurants located at 2953 Derr Road and 3459 E. National Road. The restaurants were both built in 2012.

“Our stores do very well in Springfield and we’re very grateful for their patronage and that’s what made us feel like we could do one additional store there.”

The locally based burrito chain also has been adding alcoholic beverages to many of its restaurants, with an emphasis on craft beers and margaritas.

“They are considering bringing in Margaritas (to the new Springfield location), but will not open with them,” Gray said.

Wingstop, a chicken wing restaurant, is expected to open this month, an official with Wingstop said.

“There is a strong community presence in Springfield where families and individuals alike live, work and play. We are looking forward to becoming apart of these families by delivering flavor into their homes,” Sunsha Parker, Wingstop’s new restaurant opening field marketing manager said.

The restaurant will be located at 2135 E. Main St. in the shopping center near Save-A-Lot.

Parker said the 1,800 square foot restaurant is planning to hire 25 “Wing Experts.”

Wingstop serves a variety of wings from mildly spiced to atomic. The lemon-pepper wings and seasoned fresh-cut fries are among customer favorites, a Dayton Wingstop franchise owner previously told this news outlet.

“We’re thrilled to begin serving the city of Springfield with the opening of our new Wingstop location,” Parker said.

