RiversEdge summer concerts continue Saturday with 2 bands

The annual summer series of concerts at RiversEdge, with mostly free shows, continues this weekend with two bands taking the amphitheater stage on Saturday.

CFG & the Family is a Hamilton band that plays soul, funk, rock, and blues music. It performs at 9 p.m.

The Gina & Johnny Band will open the show at 7:30 p.m. The group is a blues and blues rock act that performs throughout the Midwest.

Shows at RiversEdge, located on the Great Miami River in Hamilton, take place on various dates through the end of September. Two bigger events — Jared’s Jam and David Shaw’s Big River Get Down — have multiple bands in the lineups.

Upcoming shows

Saturday, July 22: CFG & The Family, The Gina & Johnny Band

Aug. 3: Back in Black (AC/DC), Sweet Sister Mercy

Aug. 10: Nightrain (Guns N Roses), Theater of Crue

Aug. 17: Scotty Bratcher Band, Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel, Cordovas

Aug. 24: Rev Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Cristina Vane

Aug. 31: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones), Billy Rock Band

Sept. 9, Jared’s Jam: Red Clay Strays, Cole Chaney, J & The Causeways, Bee Taylor, Bedford

Sept. 16: Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

Sept. 22-23: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

The Big River Get Down is the city’s signature music event will feature multiple bands over the two days, including a headlining performance by The Revivalists on Saturday night.

“Big River Get Down has really turned into such a special thing for the city and It’s just really nice to realize that people from all over the United States are excited to come to Hamilton as well. It’s amazing. It just feels really cool and really special,” said Revivalists frontman David Shaw, who is a Hamilton native.

Hans Williams will kick things off at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 5 p.m. that Friday, followed by Celisse at 6:30 p.m. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform at 8 p.m. and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival will kick off with Jake Kohn (solo) at 3:30 p.m. The concerts will continue with Black Joe Lewis at 5 p.m., The Band of Heathens at 6:30 p.m. and Durand Jones at 8 p.m. The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Various ticketing and VIP packages are available. A two-day general admission pass is $115 (re-entry permitted on both days.) Single day tickets are available for $75 (re-entry permitted on day of show only. No two-day access.) Children ages 6 and younger are free and must be with an adult at all times.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.

More info online

riversedgelive.com

bigrivergetdown.com