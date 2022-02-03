Hamburger icon
Rivertown Brewery in Monroe announces permanent closure

Rivertown Brewery off Ohio 63 in Monroe has posted signs saying it will not reopen.

Rivertown Brewery off Ohio 63 in Monroe has posted signs saying it will not reopen. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
The COVID-19 pandemic is one of a few reasons the owners of Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House in Monroe has announced that it will not be reopening.

“Given the economic climate (pandemic, staffing issues and daily rising food costs) we had to make the unfortunate decision to close our doors permanently,” say signs on the brewery’s doors. “We appreciate all your patronage through the years.”

Rivertown was one of the first in the region to kick off the brewery boom. The $6 million, 26,000-square foot facility opened Jan. 20, 2017 on Salzman Road off Ohio 63 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and Traders World.

The Monroe location came a little more than seven years after founder Jason Roeper opened Rivertown Brewing’s brewery in Lockland.

Signs hanging at Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House in Monroe say the place is staying closed permanently. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Signs hanging at Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House in Monroe say the place is staying closed permanently. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Signs hanging at Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House in Monroe say the place is staying closed permanently. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

