Robert De Niro movie filming in SW Ohio seeks actor extras

The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite himself as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple reports. While De Niro may be No. 1 on the call sheet, Meyers said they are looking for “lots of different extras” for the film.

“Looking for lots of different extras, but especially anybody who is of Italian descent or who looks like they could be a NY mobster in the 1950s,” Meyers said on social media.