Rotary food truck competition to return in September

The hunger for the return of one of Springfield’s most popular annual summer events of the last decade will be satisfied a little later this year.
The Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition will be Saturday, Sept. 11 in Veteran’s Park with up to 35 food trucks offering a wide variety of choices along with the usual festival trimmings including the beer garden and live entertainment.
Established in 2014 as Springfield Rotary’s main fundraiser, the event quickly became a summer tradition as food trucks travel here from as far as the east coast to participate and compete for cash prizes.
The competition was canceled in 2020 due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Already having established itself in mid-August annually, the move to a month later gives a little more time to plan while not going too far into when the weather turns according to Eddie Bell, the competition’s publicity chair.
“The people want and need this and we’re excited to have it back. It gives us a sense of a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We appreciate the community being understanding having to cancel (in 2020).”
Bell said the format will likely adhere to what’s worked previously.
“If we need to make changes, we will, but our intention is to make it as it has been in the past,” he said.
Food trucks were one of the businesses that still operated consistently during the pandemic, often showing up locally in neighborhoods and at businesses at various times.
While this is an important fundraiser for Springfield Rotary, Bell admitted the competition may not be able to raise the funds it usually does, but recognizes its importance to the community. Sponsorships by various organizations and businesses also help offset costs.
Springfield Rotary uses its funds for various charitable projects including support to the African nation of Lesotho and annual events for local people with disabilities including an adult prom, Dream Soccer and Christmas party.
Bell said in addition to the food offerings, the competition is also a social experience, where people see old friends and run into people they hadn’t seen in a while.
“We’ll try our best to make sure people will have fun coming back to the park,” said Bell.
For updates on the vendors attending and other news, go to the Gourmet Food Truck website or Facebook pages.