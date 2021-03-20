Rotary food truck competition to return in September

Bell said the format will likely adhere to what’s worked previously.

“If we need to make changes, we will, but our intention is to make it as it has been in the past,” he said.

Food trucks were one of the businesses that still operated consistently during the pandemic, often showing up locally in neighborhoods and at businesses at various times.

While this is an important fundraiser for Springfield Rotary, Bell admitted the competition may not be able to raise the funds it usually does, but recognizes its importance to the community. Sponsorships by various organizations and businesses also help offset costs.

Springfield Rotary uses its funds for various charitable projects including support to the African nation of Lesotho and annual events for local people with disabilities including an adult prom, Dream Soccer and Christmas party.

Bell said in addition to the food offerings, the competition is also a social experience, where people see old friends and run into people they hadn’t seen in a while.

“We’ll try our best to make sure people will have fun coming back to the park,” said Bell.

For updates on the vendors attending and other news, go to the Gourmet Food Truck website or Facebook pages.