Santa immune, won’t spread coronavirus, Fauci says

Tyler Rapsey with daughter Isabelle visits with Santa Claus, with safety protocols in place, at Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township, Pa., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)
Local News
By Kristen Spicker

Santa Claus is immune to coronavirus and won’t spread the virus as he visits homes across the world this Christmas Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today.

The infectious disease expert and member of the White House task force on the coronavirus reassured kids that Santa will be able to make his rounds this holiday season.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci said. “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Ohio, many are considering how the pandemic will impact their holiday celebrations and traditions.

The Ohio Department of Health signed off on a 21-day curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. earlier this week, as well as orders requiring retail stores to enforce mask wearing and placing new restrictions on public gatherings at banquet halls.

As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health was reporting 335,423 total cases of the virus.

