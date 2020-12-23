Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Fairborn

Santa and Mrs. Claus came to Fairborn this week in a cherry red convertible to spread a little holiday cheer.
Jason and Stephanie Kingsolver, of Xenia, dressed themselves and their two youngest daughters, Megan Kingsolver and Marissa Kingsolver, up as Santa, Mrs. Claus and two elves, and drove around Fairborn, handing out candy canes and certificates so kids knew they were on the nice list.
Stephanie Kingsolver said the idea came out of an idea her husband had over the weekend. She has a bright red convertible but usually doesn’t drive it in the winter because of the cold.
“Saturday, he was like, ‘Why don’t we take the car and go around and visit kids before Christmas,’ and I was like, sure why not,” Stephanie Kingsolver said.
They offered to visit Fairborn, Xenia, Jamestown and Beavercreek. Fairborn got a huge response, she said, with at least 30 houses and more than 100 kids to visit on Tuesday.
Stephanie Kingsolver said she and her husband wanted to do this because many kids might have fewer options to see Santa this year.Some local fire departments or community members also have been dressing up as Santa and driving around town to spread Christmas cheer, as the Kingsolvers did.
“I just know how crazy this year’s been with COVID, and everything, and it was just some way of giving back to the community,” Stephanie Kingsolver said.
On Tuesday, they had a special visit to make: Sofia Stump, 2, is their grandchild. She and her neighbors, Elias and Zaymeir Jones, who are 3 and 1, were able to meet Santa and get a candy cane.