Saved by the ’90s band to celebrate 30 years of Fitton Center in Hamilton

Thirty years ago, the Fitton Center for Creative Arts opened its doors in the Hamilton community, and the current leader said they “are incredibly proud of what the Fitton Center has achieved.”

“The Fitton Center itself is a child of the 90s. We opened in 1993, so we thought it was really fitting to start our season here for our 30th anniversary with a celebration of all-things 90s,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director.

“Saved by the 90s” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Fitton Family Theater. As part of the Fitton Showstopper Series, the concert will help to celebrate the Fitton Center’s 30th anniversary season. Tickets are $35 for members and $43 for non-members.

“We are incredibly proud of what the Fitton Center ... continues to achieve, and we’re very grateful for the community members. It really was the community that came together as part of the bicentennial in 1991 to create a legacy project. They chose to create the Fitton Center, and they did that in partnership with the City of Hamilton, and of course, the Hamilton Community Foundation to create the build for the Fitton Center,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

The Fitton Center was expanded in 2000, and then again, in 2015, there were upgrades, and more expansions done, he said.

“So, it truly has come from the community, and at all points, the Fitton Center is here to serve the community in Hamilton, and in Greater Butler County, and we’ve appreciated that opportunity, and the fantastic support that we’ve had from patrons, and members, and from students, sponsors, donors and funders, over those 30 years, to create quality arts engagement opportunities for everybody,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

He said, “If you look at the next few weeks, for example, we will be out working with our partners. We were at the Liberty Township Fall Festival engaging members of the community in the arts. In October, we will be partnering with Operation Pumpkin for a Fitton Family Zone that will have live music, DJs, pumpkin painting, and “Pumpkin Derby Races.”

Saved by the ’90s will bring back the 1990s with an interactive party that is fueled by the energy of the crowd.

“What’s most important is that everyone is having a good time,” said Alex Miller, rhythm guitarist for Saved by the ’90s. “When we get that energy back from the crowd, we want to keep that energy going.”

Guests are welcome to dress in 1990s attire. Themes that inspired ’90s clothing throughout the decade included grunge, modern preppy, punk and hip-hop. Also, think Fresh Prince, and boy bands such as the Backstreet Boys.

The band’s extensive set list includes everything from Blink-182 and Alanis Morissette to Christina Aguilera, Gin Blossoms, Spice Girls, Green Day, Hootie & The Blowfish, Pearl Jam and more.

“This is going to be a fun show. You’ll hear all those great hits of the ’90s coming alive here at the Fitton Center with an incredible, experienced band. Saved by the’ 90s was founded in New York City in 2010, and they’ve expanded to California, and into the Midwest, in 2015 and 2016, so they are working nationally,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

How to go

What: Saved by the 90s

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Fitton Family Theater, 101 S. Monument, Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $35 for members and $43 for non-members

Online: fittoncenter.org