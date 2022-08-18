Schuler’s Bakery historic location closed due to structural issue

The Schuler’s Bakery retail location at 457 E. Main St is currently closed due to need for “structural” issues.
The business announced the closure in a social media post this week. It’s unclear as of this time how long the location will be closed or if it will reopen, Schuler’s owner Trent Schuler said.
Schuler, the third-generation owner of the business known for its freshly baked donuts, said the business is “weighing options” for the location, which currently serves as a small storefront and storage space.
The East Main location is the oldest location of the bakery. Back in 1937, original owner John Schuler opened a bakery in a small shop at 402 E. Main St., where he sold baked goods to local grocery stores and kept the location’s shelves stocked with doughnuts. He eventually expanded to a larger location at 457 E. Main, according to the business.
Schuler said the building was made in the 1860s and has underwent several repairs over the years.
“We’re really taking a hard look at what’s going on,” he said.
The donut shop has expanded to other Springfield locations since its start, including one at 1911 S. Limestone St. and another at 2968 Derr Road. The business also has a shop in Urbana.
The Limestone location, which opened in 2021, is now the “hub” of the business, Schuler said.
The Limestone and Derr locations remain open from Tuesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
About the Author