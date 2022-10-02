Second Municipal Brew Works location opens inside Spooky Nook Sports at Champion Mill

The new 5,500-square-foot location for Municipal Brew Works is twice the size of its original location — which is located in the historic Fredrick Mueller building in downtown Hamilton. The brewery opened in 2016, and has grown to have as many as 20 in-house brewed beers or seltzers at a time. The brewery also is a venue for events, and it has a rotating list of guest food trucks and local eateries to enjoy.

“When we were on our path, we had this seven year plan that we kind of hit in year two,” Goodman said. “Then the question was, ‘well now what do we do?’ and Spooky Nook became a viable option.” We said this is going to be great because it’s going to allow us to brew a lot of different beers, be more innovative.”

Explore Hamilton purchases 22 properties for Spooky Nook complex parking

The Champion Mill location features 24 taps, with a seven barrel system and 15 barrel fermenters. The brewery is intending to focus on small-batch production within the space, and Goodman said it could allow for them to explore types of beer that haven’t yet experimented with.

Goodman attributed the success of the brewery and opening the second location to the patrons and community, and the fact that Hamilton is “an oasis of community involvement.”

He also said he’s so thankful to the original brewery on High Street, and this new location won’t change the fun, dog- and kid-friendly brewery that locals enjoy. Goodman said he sees the Spooky Nook location as a way to target those coming into town for sports tournaments and more

“They’re going to come in, and we’re going to give them a little taste of what Hamilton has to offer,” he said.

The Spooky Nook Sports Complex conference center and hotel opened its doors to the public in May 2022. The massive development features 19 meeting rooms, 28 basketball courts, 46 volleyball courts, a fitness center and a 233-room hotel on property.

