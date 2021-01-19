Second round of vaccinations begins: ‘I decided it was best if I wanted to live here a little longer.’

Shirley Porter, 84, of Dayton, is “scared to death” by needles but her daughters, one of whom is a doctor, convinced her to get this important shot.

“It was wonderful … I was afraid I was going to be jumpy and I didn’t move,” she said. “I have two daughters, and they’d threaten me if I didn’t (get the shot) ... I decided it was best if I wanted to live here a little longer.”

Join us for this important discussion. Posted by Amelia Robinson on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Porter said it’s been a difficult year for her and her husband, who will also get vaccinated this week, to be isolated from friends and family. Even after getting this shot, they will need to remain isolated for a while longer.

Both available coronavirus vaccines are about 95% effective, according to their manufacturers, meaning some recipients of the vaccine still contracted COVID-19 during clinical trials. Furthermore, immunity isn’t fully built up until a few weeks after receiving the second dose three or four weeks after the first dose.

Experts estimate as many as 70% of Americans could need to get the vaccine for the country to reach herd immunity. Until herd immunity is reached, even those who have been vaccinated should continue wearing masks, social distancing and following other safety protocols because a chance exists they can spread the virus.

People fill out paperwork Tuesday morning prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Foraker Street Clinic. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Odessa Johnson, 80, of Dayton, said she is scared of getting COVID-19 and has been isolating away from friends and family throughout the pandemic.

“I was so really excited, exuberant and just feel blessed,” she said.

Johnson said she was willing to get the shot because she wants to protect herself as well as her neighbors. To the large number of Americans who have indicated they won’t get the vaccine when it is available to them, Johnson said, “think of your family and other people.”

Rosa Lee Weinert, 92, a Dayton resident and the executive director of the Ohio Board of Nursing from 1981 to 1996, was another vaccine recipient Tuesday.

“As a nurse, I can’t impress (upon) people enough to get this vaccine,” she said. “It really upsets me when a relative or a friend say they’re not going to get the vaccine because it was done so fast and all this kind of stuff … and I talk an arm and leg off of them trying to get them to see my way … At least I have gotten mine. I’ll show them my band-aid.”

Currently, demand far outstrips supply. Providers like Premier Health are waiting to find out how many doses they will receive each week before scheduling more appointments.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said he hopes the community is patient as everyone in the community works to get the vaccine out quickly.

Two area residents received the vaccine at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown Health Center live during the governor’s afternoon press conference on Tuesday.

“We are so excited for this day,” said Dr. Kevin Sharrett. “[This is] the first day that we can begin this offensive fight against this virus that has just changed our lives.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, about 460,000 Ohioans, or 3.9% of the state’s population, had received their first vaccine dose, according to the Ohio Department of Health.