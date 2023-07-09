Second South Side in Bloom tour offers chance to explore

Organizers of the second “South Side in Bloom” tour want to highlight ways to buy and grow produce, enjoy the outdoors and get visitors to go places they have not seen.

The free event will be held on Saturday, July 29. The tour will offer opportunities to buy fresh, affordable produce from Springfield’s community gardens, to learn how to grow your own food, or to just enjoy the outdoors.

“South Side in Bloom gives people the opportunity to see the beautiful and productive ways people are using abandoned, vacant, or underused land or renewing local landmarks,” said tour organizer Steve Schlather in a press release. “We hope people who return this year or come for the first time will make an effort to see places they haven’t been to before.”

Other activities include grilling fresh vegetables, cooking and gardening lessons, children’s activities, free seeds, music and more.

This event is supported by city of Springfield, Clark County Solid Waste District, Conscious Connect CDC and the Turner Foundation.

The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information, including maps and details of the tour stops, is on the group’s website southsideinbloom.com or their Facebook page.

The 10 organizations included on the tour, plus a look at what makes the sites notable:

Auburn J. Tolliver Memorial Peace Garden, 1626 S. Limestone St. - This family-owned garden was created to provide a space for people to rest and enjoy the beauty. It was named after the owner’s grandfather, a civil rights activist.

Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place - This is one of the last three Underground Railroad stops still standing in Ohio and was owned by a free person of color. Tours of the house and garden will be available during South Side in Bloom.

Green Environmental Outreach, 724 S. Plum St. - At this community garden, there will be information on how to grow plants and visitors can take self-guided tours.

Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave. - The Rock Garden will have tours, a flower scavenger hunt and activities for kids.

Innisfallen Inspiration Garden, 1051 S. Yellow Springs St. - This park has three patios, a Hattie Moseley plaque, and a Youth Walk of Fame.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Jefferson Street Oasis, 1027 W. High St. - The annual “Grilling in the Garden” event will offer visitors a chance to enjoy grilled vegetables, sweet corn, and pizza.

Keep Clark County Beautiful Sunflower Field, 500 W. Grand Ave.- Scenic photo opportunities and and sunflower seed planting will be available.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project, 1030 McCain Ave.- Affordable, locally-grown vegetables are sold here, along with gardening classes, fruit trees, beehives, a scavenger hunt, and children activities.

Promise Neighborhood Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave.- This garden also has classes and food distribution to neighbors, churches and other partnerships. They also have free garden plots and a youth summer camp. Self-guided tours, children’s crafts, and veggie tacos will be available for visitors.

Sully Jaymes Memorial Park, 1615 Woodward Ave. - Visitors can enjoy a basketball court, “little library,” disc golf and benches. During the South Side Bloom tour, there will be music, food, face painting and more.