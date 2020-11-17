X

SEE FULL LIST: Dayton may award $4.5M to cultural groups for COVID-related expenses

A photo of Day Air Ballpark (formerly Fifth Third Field). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News | 5 hours ago
By Cornelius Frolik

Dayton’s elected leadership this week will decide whether to award $4.5 million to about 41 cultural and arts groups and nonprofit community organizations.

The money comes from the federal coronavirus stimulus package. Dayton received more than $17 million in federal CARES Act funds.

Local nonprofits have struggled during the pandemic because of increased demand for their services and reduced fundraising activities and, in some cases, less giving and other kinds of support.

Arts and cultural organizations have had to cancel countless events and some have not reopened their doors since closing in mid-March.

Eureka! Cocktail Party at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Credit: Val Beerbower

Arts and cultural groups that could receive funding include:

Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC (Dayton Dragons), $300,000

Dayton Society of Natural History (Boonshoft Museum, SunWatch Indian Village), $298,448

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, $294,478

Dayton Contemporary Dance Co., $290,507

Victoria Theatre Association (Dayton Live), $278,595

The Dayton Art Institute, $266,483

K12 Gallery for Young People, $158,824

The Human Race Inc. (theater company), $158,824

Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton, $154,853

CultureWorks, $146,912

Dayton Movies Inc. (The Neon) $138,511

The Muse Machine Inc., $136,915

Women’s Club of Dayton Foundation, $119,118

The Contemporary Dayton (formerly Dayton Visual Arts Center), $100,000

Dayton International Peace Museum, $68,167

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra Inc., $46,430

Shango: Center for the Study of African-American Art and Culture, $18,257

The Dayton Playhouse Inc., $14,680

Dayton Theatre Guild Inc., $9,800

Lindy’s Bakery, Daybreak’s gourmet dog treat bakery and transitional job program, provides youth with the opportunity to gain work experience. KATIE WEDELL/STAFF
The city is considering providing grants to these community organizations:

Daybreak Inc., $107,203

Equitas Health, $107,203

YWCA, $103,771

Artemis Center for Alternatives to Domestic Violence, $102,677

Set the Banquet Table (Miami Valley Meals), $88,041

YMCA, $80,947

Rebuilding Together Dayton Inc., $80,920

Humane Society of Greater Dayton, $79,231

WestCare Ohio, $77,802

OneFifteen Recovery, $77,515

Crossover Community Development, $74,055

Greater Dayton Union Cooperative Initiative, $61,785

Dayton Public Radio (Discover Classical), $60,800

Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, $52,000

Clothes That Work, $56,636

Dayton Public Access Television Inc., $50,000

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, $50,000

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, $50,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley, $30,400

Bike Miami Valley, $30,000

House of Bread, $29,000

