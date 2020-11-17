SEE FULL LIST: Dayton may award $4.5M to cultural groups for COVID-related expenses

Dayton’s elected leadership this week will decide whether to award $4.5 million to about 41 cultural and arts groups and nonprofit community organizations.
The money comes from the federal coronavirus stimulus package. Dayton received more than $17 million in federal CARES Act funds.
Local nonprofits have struggled during the pandemic because of increased demand for their services and reduced fundraising activities and, in some cases, less giving and other kinds of support.
Arts and cultural organizations have had to cancel countless events and some have not reopened their doors since closing in mid-March.
Arts and cultural groups that could receive funding include:
Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC (Dayton Dragons), $300,000
Dayton Society of Natural History (Boonshoft Museum, SunWatch Indian Village), $298,448
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, $294,478
Dayton Contemporary Dance Co., $290,507
Victoria Theatre Association (Dayton Live), $278,595
The Dayton Art Institute, $266,483
K12 Gallery for Young People, $158,824
The Human Race Inc. (theater company), $158,824
Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton, $154,853
CultureWorks, $146,912
Dayton Movies Inc. (The Neon) $138,511
The Muse Machine Inc., $136,915
Women’s Club of Dayton Foundation, $119,118
The Contemporary Dayton (formerly Dayton Visual Arts Center), $100,000
Dayton International Peace Museum, $68,167
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra Inc., $46,430
Shango: Center for the Study of African-American Art and Culture, $18,257
The Dayton Playhouse Inc., $14,680
Dayton Theatre Guild Inc., $9,800
The city is considering providing grants to these community organizations:
Daybreak Inc., $107,203
Equitas Health, $107,203
YWCA, $103,771
Artemis Center for Alternatives to Domestic Violence, $102,677
Set the Banquet Table (Miami Valley Meals), $88,041
YMCA, $80,947
Rebuilding Together Dayton Inc., $80,920
Humane Society of Greater Dayton, $79,231
WestCare Ohio, $77,802
OneFifteen Recovery, $77,515
Crossover Community Development, $74,055
Greater Dayton Union Cooperative Initiative, $61,785
Dayton Public Radio (Discover Classical), $60,800
Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, $52,000
Clothes That Work, $56,636
Dayton Public Access Television Inc., $50,000
Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, $50,000
Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, $50,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley, $30,400
Bike Miami Valley, $30,000
House of Bread, $29,000