Seeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Cincy? We want to hear from you

By Sean Scott, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Even Joe Burrow “may stop by” Taylor Swift’s concert at Paycor Stadium later this month.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told local media during a news conference this week he has a lot of respect for the artist and her career, but he doesn’t listen to her music much. He knows plenty who do, though, he said.

When asked about the Swift shows scheduled at Paycor June 30-July 1, Burrow said: “I’ve heard the tour is a lot of fun, though. Maybe I’ll stop by.”

Are you a Swiftie? What are your plans for attending the concerts? We’re looking to talk to locals who are going.

Click through to fill out our quick questionnaire, and if you are selected, a reporter will contact you. If you want to email us directly, click here.

