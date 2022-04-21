‘Shades of Bublé’ to showcase songs of modern crooner at the Fitton Center

“We are proud to bring in world-class artists and these performers, who travel all over the world doing this show. We are delighted to bring them to Hamilton,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

The show is one of many diverse and engaging Fitton Showstoppers! Series performances that have been brought to the region by the Fitton Center.

“All of the Fitton Showstoppers! performances are always in the Fitton Family Theater, so you have that intimate feeling of being close to the stage, and the performers. We have an amazing sound system that delivers an incredible sound, along with full stage lighting and projection, which is part of the show,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

The most important thing is that shared experience of being in a full theater with other people next to you. You might have a date, your partner, or your family with you, and you’re sharing that together, that’s the beauty of a live performance, he said, and that’s something you can’t get online, or download. It’s not an experience you can get on your television.

“The artists feel that, too. When they are standing in front of you, and seeing you there, reacting and applauding, they feed off of that energy. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Guests are also invited to stop by the Fitton Center galleries before the show. The “Biennial Fitton Center Member Show,” will highlight the work of Fitton Center members from across the region. The show features 73 artworks by 70 different artists. In addition, 220 student art works in the “2022 Congressional Art Competition” will be on display in the first-floor Community Gallery.

How to go

What: Shades of Bublé

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $29 for members; $37 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org; (513) 863-8873 ext. 110