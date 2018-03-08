Meet 3 local women who changed the world around them with cameras, glamour and guns

March is Women’s History Month, a time to commemorate the contributions women have made throughout history. The Miami Valley has no shortage of luminaries that have made their mark.
Annie Oakley shot apples off her dog Dave's head, the photography of Jane Reece garnered international recognition and the Sisters of Notre Dame founded a school that gave girls an opportunity to continue their educations past elementary school.
AIMING FOR SUCCESS
The life of Annie Oakley, known as "Little Miss Sure Shot" while celebrated in books, on stage and on screen, began and ended in Darke County. Buffalo Bill Cody learned of Oakley's and her husband's shooting skills and recruited them to join his Wild West Show. Oakley had such great aim she took to shooting an apple off of her dog Dave's head during performances.
STARS OF STAGE AND SCREEN
Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who rose to fame in the early age of the silver screen, came from roots in the Miami Valley. The sisters made scores of movies during their early careers, playing innocent wide-eyed beauties. Black and white photographs capture the sisters in costume together and in individual promotional portraits.
STRIKING COMPOSITION
Jane Reece, known as Dayton's most important artist and photographer of any generation, combined dramatic poses with striking lighting to create images that garnered international recognition. "I don't photograph – I use my camera as an artist uses his brush – to make the picture I already see in my mind," she told the Monterrey Peninsula Herald in 1945.
