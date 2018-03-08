Meet 3 local women who changed the world around them with cameras, glamour and guns

Annie Oakley takes aim at an apple sitting on top of her dog’s head. The English setter, named “Dave,” grew so accustomed to the sound of gun fire while hunting with Oakley and her husband Frank Butler he became part of their show. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ANNIE OAKLEY CENTER AT THE GARST MUSEUM Credit: National Annie Oakley Center Credit: National Annie Oakley Center

AIMING FOR SUCCESS

The life of Annie Oakley, known as "Little Miss Sure Shot" while celebrated in books, on stage and on screen, began and ended in Darke County. Buffalo Bill Cody learned of Oakley's and her husband's shooting skills and recruited them to join his Wild West Show. Oakley had such great aim she took to shooting an apple off of her dog Dave's head during performances.

Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who came to fame on the silver screen, had their roots in the Miami Valley. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

STARS OF STAGE AND SCREEN

Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who rose to fame in the early age of the silver screen, came from roots in the Miami Valley. The sisters made scores of movies during their early careers, playing innocent wide-eyed beauties. Black and white photographs capture the sisters in costume together and in individual promotional portraits.

Jane Reece was one of the world's finest pictorial photographers.

STRIKING COMPOSITION

Jane Reece, known as Dayton's most important artist and photographer of any generation, combined dramatic poses with striking lighting to create images that garnered international recognition. "I don't photograph – I use my camera as an artist uses his brush – to make the picture I already see in my mind," she told the Monterrey Peninsula Herald in 1945.

