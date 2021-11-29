Shawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021

“We were all shocked, but this experience has been wonderful,” Lydia Smith said earlier Monday.

Smith graduated from Shawnee in 2016, and as a student, she participated in choir, orchestra and drama. She also was a volleyball player and an honor student, her mother told the News-Sun.

“The amount of support she has received is just overwhelming,” Lydia Smith said. “And the pageant is really about empowering women.”

Ellen Smith earned a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and is a multimedia journalist at Louisville TV station WHAS.

She follows Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch from Mississippi.