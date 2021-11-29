dayton logo
X

Shawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021

Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky.
Caption
Elle Smith, who graduated in 2016 from Shawnee High School in Clark County, Ohio, was crowned Miss USA Nov. 29, 2021. She competed as Miss Kentucky.

Credit: WHAS-TV

Credit: WHAS-TV

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldJen Balduf - Staff Writer
Updated 49 minutes ago

A Shawnee High School graduate is the new Miss USA.

Former Springfield resident Ellen Smith, who goes by Elle, competed as Miss Kentucky to capture the crown during the 70th Miss USA pageant.

The pageant was streamed Monday night on hulu.

ajc.com

Credit: Elle Smith/Miss USA

Smith’s mother, Lydia, told the News-Sun that prior to this year, her daughter had never competed in a pageant. However, she was inspired to do so after seeing her former classmate, Brittany Reid, win the Miss Ohio Teen USA pageant. Ellen made it her New Year’s resolution to train for and compete in the Miss Kentucky pageant.

“We were all shocked, but this experience has been wonderful,” Lydia Smith said earlier Monday.

Smith graduated from Shawnee in 2016, and as a student, she participated in choir, orchestra and drama. She also was a volleyball player and an honor student, her mother told the News-Sun.

Explore‘Don’t give up on yourself or your journey’

“The amount of support she has received is just overwhelming,” Lydia Smith said. “And the pageant is really about empowering women.”

Ellen Smith earned a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and is a multimedia journalist at Louisville TV station WHAS.

She follows Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch from Mississippi.

In Other News
1
Hamilton sixth-grader stars in LaComedia’s ‘A Christmas Story: The...
2
15 Christmas things to do in Southwest Ohio
3
Hamilton native’s first film part? A starring role opposite Nick Cannon
4
Ohio dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
5
‘The Sound of Music’ features local performers on Miami-Hamilton stage

About the Authors

Sydney Dawes
Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter
ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top