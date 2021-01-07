Ohio senator joins calls for Trump’s removal via 25th Amendment

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, have also called on Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from the presidency.

“If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump,” Schumer said.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, was not available for comment on Thursday.

Both Republicans and Democrats have condemned protesters who pushed through police and entered the Capitol as Congress met to read Electoral College votes.

Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol Wednesday, before some broke past police barricades and into the building, prompting a lockdown.

The President called on his supporters to respect law enforcement and remain peaceful, before later telling them to go home.

Four people died, including a woman who was shot and killed in the Capitol. The other three died after suffering from medical emergencies, the Associated Press reported.