Ohio senator joins calls for Trump’s removal via 25th Amendment

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, joined others in the Democratic party calling for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Trump from office.
“We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country,” Brown said. “The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day.”
President Trump must be removed from office for inciting yesterday's violent insurrection.— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 7, 2021
I am calling on the cabinet and vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/tilP7y24jk
Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president and majority of the Cabinet can declare the president as unfit for office. The vice president then serves as the acting president.
“Yesterday was a dark day for our country,” Brown said. “Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, have also called on Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from the presidency.
“If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump,” Schumer said.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, was not available for comment on Thursday.
Both Republicans and Democrats have condemned protesters who pushed through police and entered the Capitol as Congress met to read Electoral College votes.
Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol Wednesday, before some broke past police barricades and into the building, prompting a lockdown.
The President called on his supporters to respect law enforcement and remain peaceful, before later telling them to go home.
Four people died, including a woman who was shot and killed in the Capitol. The other three died after suffering from medical emergencies, the Associated Press reported.