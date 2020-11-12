Shopping local for Christmas? Launch Dayton has some ideas

If you would like to shop local this Christmas season, Launch Dayton would like a word with you. Launch Dayton’s partner organizations intend to promote Dayton-area small businesses on social media and beyond this holiday season.
Starting Cyber Monday, Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 18, Launch Dayton partner organizations, including The Entrepreneurs Center, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the Miami Valley Small Business Development Center, Aviatra Accelerators and Parallax Advanced Research will share Facebook Live videos every weekday at noon from local businesses offering consumer goods.
“The goal is to connect the region’s small businesses with new customers seeking to shop local and maximize the impact of their dollars this holiday season,” Launch Dayton said. “By sharing participating businesses' Facebook Live videos, Launch Dayton partner organizations can amplify the businesses' reach to the partners' more than 20,000 combined followers.”
“Our small business community has been hit especially hard this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parallax Program Manager John Owen said. “We hope the #LaunchIntoTheHolidays campaign will enable us to support and promote even more businesses this holiday season.”
Aviatra Accelerators-Dayton Director Pam Cone said Dayton entrepreneurs are determined to remain viable.
“Aviatra-Dayton is honored to have been able to support new and existing women-owned businesses in the area this year, and we are pleased to be part of this collaborative effort to promote local businesses this holiday season," Cone said.
Launch Dayton is a collaborative effort of regional entrepreneurial support organizations to connect Dayton start-ups and fledgling businesses.
Launch Dayton partners are seeking up to 60 businesses to participate in the campaign. Businesses in retail, health/beauty/wellness products or services, food and beverage products or services, as well as art and creative industries are encouraged to sign up by Nov. 18. Businesses may register here.
Participating businesses will:
• Commit to do a 15-minute Facebook Live video at an assigned date and time.
• Promote their top three products that make great holiday gifts.
• Share the #LaunchIntoTheHolidays campaign and shout out to fellow participating businesses.
• Save the live video on their feeds when finished.
Businesses who sign up should:
• Be physically located in the greater Dayton region — Troy to Springboro, Eaton to Springfield.
• Have at least one product/service/gift card that costs $25 or less.
Participants will be assigned Facebook Live time slots by Nov. 20.
LeKeisha Grant, entrepreneur and business counselor at the Miami Valley Small Business Development Center, will offer an optional workshop for participants Nov. 23 on how to use Facebook Live.