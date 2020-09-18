Sinclair police officers recognized for Oregon District shooting response

Two Sinclair police officers were recognized for responding to the Oregon District shooting and providing life-saving assistance for victims.
The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees presented Officer Karen Moore and Officer Thomas McMurty, who is now retired, with a special Oregon District commemorative pin to thank their from their heroic actions.
“At the height of this horrific event, these officers ran toward the danger to protect human life and assist in any way they could and for that, we are eternally grateful,” Sinclair Community College President Dr. Steve Johnson said.
On Aug. 4, 2019, Officers Moore and McMurty responded to a call for immediate assistance from Dayton police on an active shooter in the Oregon District.
They arrived in less than four minutes and began helping victims, securing the scene and identifying witnesses.
The commemorative pin was created by Dayton police to thank and recognize the agencies and people who provided assistance.
Officer McMurty retired on July 3 after spending more than 14 years with the Sinclair Police Department. Officer Moore has been with the department for more than three years.