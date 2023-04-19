Skyline is the new chili of the Cincinnati Bengals

Gold Star said although it is no longer the official chili of the Bengals on paper, the company will find new ways to support “the best fans in football.”

“We will always be the official chili in our hearts and our commitment to the team, the company said. “We bleed orange and black. We always, always root the hardest and loudest for our Bengals and our city.”

Skyline has been operating in the Queen City since 1949. The company is also the official chili sponsor of the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati. A new location at CVG will also soon be opening.

Gold Star has been operating in the region since 1965. The company has 65 corporate and franchise owned locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.