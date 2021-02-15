X

Snow totals: Has much did your community get this morning?

Residents in the Miami Valley had to break out the shovels again on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after a morning snowfall hit the region. More snow is expected to come this afternoon into Tuesday morning, with as much as 12 inches forecasted. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News | 8 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Miami Valley woke up to snow as a winter storm moves through the region, with as much as a foot of snow forecasted to fall by Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Monday started with a dusting of snow during the morning commute before tapering off. Snowfall is expected to resume this afternoon, with rapid, heavy accumulation between 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Here’s how much snow each community got according to NWS:

Butler County:

  • Fairfield, 2 inches reported at 10:43 a.m.

Montgomery County:

  • Miamisburg, 0.4 inches reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday

Warren County:

  • Mason, 0.5 inches reported at 8 a.m. Monday
  • South Lebanon, 0.5 inches reported at 10 a.m. Monday

