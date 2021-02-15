Snow totals: Has much did your community get this morning?

The Miami Valley woke up to snow as a winter storm moves through the region, with as much as a foot of snow forecasted to fall by Tuesday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Monday started with a dusting of snow during the morning commute before tapering off. Snowfall is expected to resume this afternoon, with rapid, heavy accumulation between 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Here’s how much snow each community got according to NWS:
Butler County:
- Fairfield, 2 inches reported at 10:43 a.m.
Montgomery County:
- Miamisburg, 0.4 inches reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday
Warren County:
- Mason, 0.5 inches reported at 8 a.m. Monday
- South Lebanon, 0.5 inches reported at 10 a.m. Monday