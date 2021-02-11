Snow totals: How much did your community get?

Earlier this week, the region transformed into a winter wonderland after as much as 9 inches of snow fell in less than a day.

The Miami Valley might not be in the clear yet either. According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of more snowfall Saturday. The snow is forecasted to start just before dawn and to taper off throughout the evening. However, it is not yet clear how much snow is expected or what areas will see the bulk of it.