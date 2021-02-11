Snow totals: How much did your community get?

The Miami Valley was topped off with a fresh layer of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with most communities reporting around an inch.
Earlier this week, the region transformed into a winter wonderland after as much as 9 inches of snow fell in less than a day.
The Miami Valley might not be in the clear yet either. According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of more snowfall Saturday. The snow is forecasted to start just before dawn and to taper off throughout the evening. However, it is not yet clear how much snow is expected or what areas will see the bulk of it.
Below is how much snow fell in each community by county, as reported to the NWS:
Darke County
- Bradford, 0.8 inches reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday
Logan County
- Huntsville, 1 inch reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
- Lakeview, 0.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
Miami County
- Tipp City, 1.7 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
Montgomery County
- Union, 1.6 inches reported at 8:16 a.m. Thursday
Preble County
- Eaton, 1.4 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
Warren County
- Clarksville, 1 inches reported at 6 a.m. Thursday
- Lebanon, 1.3 inches reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday
- Loveland, 1.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
- Springboro, 0.8 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
- South Lebanon, 1 inch reported at 8 p.m. Thursday