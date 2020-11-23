Snow Tuesday? Rain Wednesday. Dry and mild Thanksgiving. Sounds like Ohio weather.

The weather is expected to be even a bit better on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Both of those days should be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

For anyone traveling again on Sunday, the forecast calls for a chance of showers with some periods of partly sunny skies and a high near 52.

The normal high temperature around Thanksgiving time is in the mid to upper 40s. At least three times in the last decade, highs have only hit in the 30s for the holiday. That included temperatures that topped out at 33 degrees in 2013 and again in 2014.

A big more than half of Thanksgivings in the region have had measurable precipitation since records started being recorded in Dayton in 1893. But of those precipitation events, only 25 Thanksgivings have seen measurable snowfall.