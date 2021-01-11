Snowfall totals below normal for southwest Ohio area so far this season

After getting a fairly dry start to winter, parts of southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley region are well under their normal snowfall total for this time of the season, according to the National Weather Service.
“Some in the local area are still in search of their first sizable accumulating snow of the season, especially in you live in southeast Indiana or the Tri-State area into northern Kentucky,” the NWS Wilmington office shared Monday.
Since Oct. 1, the Dayton area has measures 6.8 inches, about an inch under its usual 7.9 inches. Cincinnati is far behind its normal snowfall, reporting 2.7 inches so far compared to a typical 7.5 inches.
It’s a different story for the Columbus area though. The NWS is reporting 10.4 inches this season, an inch and a half more than the normal 8.9 inches it gets.
While southwest Ohio is lagging behind, NWS noted that it’s as bad as 1982-83, when Dayton had only reported 0.4 inches and Cincinnati had yet to measure snowfall during the same period.
The region still has plenty of time to catch up. NWS is reporting a few chances for snow throughout the next 10 days, but at this time its not clear if it will be enough to push Cincinnati and Dayton closer to normal.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 40s. However, starting Friday, temperatures will start to drop again with a chance for some isolated snow showers into Saturday.