Snowfall totals below normal for southwest Ohio area so far this season

While southwest Ohio is lagging behind, NWS noted that it’s as bad as 1982-83, when Dayton had only reported 0.4 inches and Cincinnati had yet to measure snowfall during the same period.

The region still has plenty of time to catch up. NWS is reporting a few chances for snow throughout the next 10 days, but at this time its not clear if it will be enough to push Cincinnati and Dayton closer to normal.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 40s. However, starting Friday, temperatures will start to drop again with a chance for some isolated snow showers into Saturday.