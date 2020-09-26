Sorg Opera House to host first show since pandemic started: What’s happening there

“This will be the first show since COVID-19 started,” Griffith said. “We were dark for six months. We just got authorization from the city (Middletown Health Department) to have the show.”

In addition to the intensive cleaning and disinfection of the theater as well as blocking off seats and rows for social distancing, Griffith said a compliance officer has to be on site today.

She said the theater has to be disinfected before and after shows. In addition, the Sorg staff has to disinfect all hard surfaces in the theater.

“It’s been a challenge,” Griffith said. “But it’s good. We want to keep people safe and we want to stay open. We’re trying to survive like everyone else.”

The Sorg also boasts new marquee, which was renovated and is fully lighted. Griffith said she can’t remember how long its been since the marquee has been fully operational.

The Sorg Opera House will honor tickets that were purchased prior to the March postponement. However, patrons could be seated in a different seat so that the theater can properly socially distance groups of patrons.

Patrons coming to Sorg Opera House will be required to wear face coverings, even while seated for the performance. The only exception comes when actively eating or drinking. Masks will be available at the box office for those who do not have them.

Patrons who are running a fever or feel sick in any way are asked to stay home for the safety of everybody else. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.

Lines for concessions and restrooms will be marked with six-foot queuing lines to ensure social distancing.

For more information, visit the Sorg Opera House website at www.sorgoperahouse.org

UPCOMING SHOWS AT SORG OPERA HOUSE

Oct. 24-25: “Drinking Habits” play. Tickets $20.

March 6, 2021: “Night Fever-Tribute to the Bee Gees"

March 20, 2021: “Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John”

April 3, 2021: “Terry Lee Goffee: World’s Premier Johnny Cash”

May 22, 2021: “Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute"

June 26, 2021: “Blessid Union of Souls”

Tickets can be obtained at CincyTickets.com

