Southern comfort food in Clark County: Vittles and Grits restaurant opens

Breakfast is also served at Vittles and Grits all day, Phillips said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Phillips formerly worked in the pharmacy field, but she decided last year she wanted to fulfill a dream of opening a restaurant. Phillips loves cooking and said she often cooks for loved ones at gatherings and other occasions.

“The best feeling is when you cook something for someone, you see them take their first bite, and you see them smile,” she said. “It brings me joy.”

Phillips runs the restaurant with her husband, Matt, and a small staff of workers.

The Southern food stop is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its first week but will expand its hours to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting next Monday.

The restaurant’s location was formerly B and K’s Restaurant and Creamery.