Speakeasy Ramen owner looking to open carry out only restaurant in Springfield

The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield is looking to open a carry out only smokehouse style restaurant in the 300 block of Ludlow Avenue.
It will be a separate restaurant than that of Speakeasy Ramen, which opened in 2019 and is also located on Ludlow Avenue.
The new business would offer carry out services as well as outdoor seating. It would not offer any indoor service, said Kimberly Frazier, who owns Speakeasy and is looking to build a separate carry out only business at 366 Ludlow Avenue.
That property at 366 Ludlow is vacant right now and Springfield City Commissioners were asked last week to conduct a public hearing on its rezoning as a neighborhood commercial district.
Commissioners will be asked to vote on that item at its public hearing in the beginning of March.
Frazier mentioned during the hearing that the timeline for the project is unclear at this point but the hope is to see progress by the fall.