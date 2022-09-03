Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide

YOUR GUIDE TO SPOOKY NOOK SPORTS CHAMPION MILL
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio.
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton, established in 2018, features more than 1 million square feet of indoor and outdoor sports space, hotel rooms, conference rooms, entertainment venues, food options and more.
As the newspaper of record in Hamilton, Ohio, the Journal-News is committed to covering all-things Spooky Nook.
PHOTO GALLERIES
PHOTOS: Former Champion Paper employees tour Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill August 2022
PHOTOS: First sporting event at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill August 2022
PHOTOS: Model T Ford Club International 65th annual tour in Hamilton July 2022
PHOTOS: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Play Ball Grand Opening Gala May 2022
PHOTOS: Construction at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill February 2022
FIRSTS @ SPOOKY NOOK SPORTS CHAMPION MILL
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer August 2022
Play Ball Gala: Spooky Nook Sports ‘ushers in a new era in Hamilton’ May 2022
Sold-out Play Ball Gala preview: First event in new space May 2022
ARTICLES
Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side August 2022
Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports August 2022
Spooky Nook Sports owner Sam Beiler says work nearing completion, tourneys could happen in fall July 2022
Hamilton purchases 22 properties for Spooky Nook complex parking July 2022
6 re-entry citizens ‘saved the day’ at Spooky Nook gala July 2022
Spooky Nook Sports delay: Meeting spaces nearly complete, sports side pushed back June 2022
Hamilton’s Prospect Hill, behind new Spooky Nook Sports, may be rezoned June 2022
Spooky Nook Sports project in Hamilton gets $6.4M in Ohio tax credits March 2022
Hamilton’s recreational trail continues with work near Spooky Nook February 2022
Sara’s House is third Hamilton business to add location at Spooky Nook February 2022
2021 ARCHIVE CONTENT: SPOOKY NOOK SPORTS CHAMPION MILL
Traffic signals throughout Hamilton to get upgrades ahead of Spooky Nook opening December 2021
Spooky Nook, B Street work progresses December 2021
Hamilton’s chamber plans ‘party of the decade’ at Spooky Nook November 2021
Spooky Nook progressing in Hamilton, but plenty of work to go: Here’s the latest September 2021
Spooky Nook latest: More than 2 dozen events already booked for 2022 September 2021
THINGS TO DO IN HAMILTON, OHIO
NEARBY HOTELS
CONTACT INFORMATION
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 611 N. B St., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
(513) 273-8160
