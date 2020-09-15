Springboro announces trick-or-treat plan

The City of Springboro will hold its “Trick-or-Treat Night”from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.
“As always, it is the parents' decision whether children should participate in activities. The City asks that all participants follow State and County health mandates,” according to a press release referring to regulations designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The City will not delay, postpone or otherwise recommend rescheduling this event because of weather. All participants should be prepared for cooler weather and possibly rainy conditions. If you don’t feel well, do not participate."
In addition the Springboro Police Department suggested trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight, go in a small group with at least one adult and to houses with lights on.
Springboro had previously indicated no discussions had been held on holding festivities due to COVID-19 concerns.
The police also recommended trick-or-treaters “make sure shoes fit and costumes are short enough to prevent tripping”, use “common sense” and dress for cooler, windy or rainy weather.
The police urged against going “into a home of someone you do not know,” and hold off on eating candy “until it has been checked over by an adult.”