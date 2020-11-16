Springfield aesthetic, massage studio a ‘hidden gem,’ owner says

After she graduated from spa school, Koelsch said she had a job lined up in Columbus, but her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Because she got diagnosed, I decided to stay in town and she helped me build my business at that time,” Koelsch said.

Koelsch explained that her business started under the name Pure Skin with Cheryl in a small room in the basement of Commerce Point on S. Limestone St. - where she built up her clientele before moving into Dreamweavers Hair Salon on E. High St. for more visibility.

“The more I was in the salon, the more I felt like we needed a spa in Springfield," Koelsch said.

She found the space in the Bushnell Building, renovated it and named the studio in honor of her mother.

“It’s been a great name to put on the spa because it kept me focused on what she would have loved," Koelsch said. "She was a very classy lady, very sophisticated - it helped me have a direction because I’m a little more trendy.”

The studio opened in January, but Koelsch said she has had a slow start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has definitely been a slow beginning, but there’s promise there and I know that everything’s going to be okay," she said. "We’re headed in the right direction.”

Koelsch is joined by two other aestheticians, Melissa Windle and Betsy Yirak. She said she hopes to add one more.

Mary Ellen’s Studio has the opportunity to expand. Koelsch said her future ideas include a natural nail bar and hair salon.

“I truly love what I do," Koelsch said. "When you love what you do and believe in it, it’s so natural and easy.”

She added, “My favorite thing is helping people that come in feel relaxed, rejuvenated and renewed when they leave.”

For more information, visit www.maryellenstudio.com or search for Mary Ellen’s Studio on Facebook.