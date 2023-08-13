Springfield auditions set for original rock musical

A new, original rock musical based on some of history’s oldest source material is seeking performers for its debut in November.

“Acts the Musical” is a story of redemption and second chances centering on the Apostles who followed Jesus to spread Christianity after His death. Written by Rich Carey, it will premiere this fall.

Open auditions for the show will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

There will be more than 20 parts for a range of ages. Carey said the majority will be for people in their 20s, 30s or 40s and up, as well a few youths. One role has already been filled, that of Apostle Peter, and Carey said the intent is to tell the story of the Apostles, or “11 guys who changed the world,” who despite their divine calling, were ordinary individuals with no formal education or experience, with limited means of communication and no mode of travel and who faced a sometimes dangerous world.

“People think of them being guys on 15-foot statues, but there’s a remarkably different reality,” said Carey. “There are 22 songs, yet the story is not just music, but dialogue told through the eyes of the Apostle John, who is old and in his last days and prompted by a young boy to tell the story of the Apostles.”

He calls the production a bit avant-garde with the band onstage and the performers in modern dress but telling a timeless message. And it’s about how the human condition and how the Bible illuminates those conditions.

Carey said among the fun will be who the female lead and antagonist are. Carey will be music director, his brother Dan Carey will direct the play, Laurie Smith is choreographer and Troy Berry videographer. The show is being sponsored by Springfield Civic Theatre.

“We have a lot of experience involved,” said Carey. “I think (the show) is going to be a surprise to people, and those involved are excited to see the response.”

Anyone auditioning should prepare a song and monologue. The first read-through will be Aug. 22, and regular rehearsals will begin after Labor Day.

“Acts” will be performed Nov. 16-18 at the John Legend Theater.

For more information on the show and the parts available, go to www.actsmusical.com/.