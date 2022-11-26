Springfield bakery adds ‘fun, new’ product to its menu

A Springfield bakery has added what it called a “fun, new” product to its menu, hoping to take advantage of a trend.
It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, recently added Boba tea to its menu of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more.
“We are very excited to announce that we have added a fun, new product - Boba tea,” owner Shari Donnelly said.
The bakery decided to add Boba tea because there are not many places in the city that offer the drink.
“It’s something that Springfield doesn’t have but surprisingly is more popular than we expected,” Donnelly said.
Boba tea is a creamy, sweet drink with tea, milk, ice and chewy tapioca pearls, which are gelatin free and made with cassava root. The drink is shaken and served with a wide straw.
To celebrate this new addition, the bakery will have a special of buy two teas, get a free cookie today.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Donnelly said they think this will be a popular item based on the feedback they’ve received.
“We’re very excited to see how the community enjoys the new drinks,” Donnelly said. “We’re encouraged by the feedback we’ve received so far.”
The new items will include fruit teas, lemonades and milk teas. Customers will be able to choose their type of drink, sweetness level and toppings. Prices are $1 for toppings, $4-5 for fruit teas, $3.50-4.50 for lemonades, and $5-6 for milk teas.
The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.
