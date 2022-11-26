Springfield bakery adds ‘fun, new’ product to its menu

Boba tea is a creamy, sweet drink with tea, milk, ice and chewy tapioca pearls, which are gelatin free and made with cassava root. The drink is shaken and served with a wide straw.

To celebrate this new addition, the bakery will have a special of buy two teas, get a free cookie today.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Donnelly said they think this will be a popular item based on the feedback they’ve received.

“We’re very excited to see how the community enjoys the new drinks,” Donnelly said. “We’re encouraged by the feedback we’ve received so far.”

The new items will include fruit teas, lemonades and milk teas. Customers will be able to choose their type of drink, sweetness level and toppings. Prices are $1 for toppings, $4-5 for fruit teas, $3.50-4.50 for lemonades, and $5-6 for milk teas.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.