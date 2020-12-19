Springfield business hopes for snow to offer sleigh rides

If there is not enough snow for sleigh rides, residents can request a one-hour carriage ride for $150.

Adkins said in previous years they have not offered many sleigh rides because of the limited amount of snowfall.

During the holiday season, the couple also offers horse drawn carriage rides at the Easton Town Center in Columbus.

Adkins said they are following COVID-19 guidelines by disinfecting the carriages or sleighs, requiring people to wear masks and asking people to bring their own blankets.

He told the News-Sun that “it’s been extremely rough,” for his business this year due to the pandemic. Willow Wind Carriage usually provides services at weddings, funerals and airports, but many of those gatherings have been canceled this year.

“The Christmas rides at Easton has really been a godsend as far as trying to keep us afloat,” Adkins said.

The couple has owned Willow Wind Carriage for nearly 20 years.

Adkins said his favorite part is watching the “sparkle” in his customers’ eyes and bringing back childhood memories.

For more information, call Willow Wind Carriage at 937-324-2981 or search for Willow Wind Carriage & Limousine Service on Facebook.